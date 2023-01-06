J&K Situation Grim, Terrorists Now Carrying Out Targeted Killings: CCI Jammu

Asserting that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has turned grim, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) on Thursday appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to brace up security grid and mobilise intelligence network to deter terror attacks in future in the region.

In twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, six people of minority community including two children were killed and 11 others injured on Sunday and Monday.

Led by its president Arun Gupta, CCIJ Chamber House, Jammu, prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and courage to kith and kin to bear with the irreparable loss inflicted upon them by the ultras working at the behest of Pakistan.

"The situation in J&K has turned grim with terrorists now carrying out targeted killings at their will in the Jammu region as well", Gupta said.

"If the government will not take some out of the box steps, it will become difficult for the common man to live under such situation where fear psychosis is ruling the roost", he said.

Gupta also blamed the administration for disarming the Village Defence Committees (VDCs), especially in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, to "put their lives at risk".

He said had the VDCs not been disarmed in Upper Dhangri, precious lives of six innocent people would have not been lost.

He said the VDCs constituted way back in 1996 when the militancy was at its peak in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have now been made totally defunct by the authorities.

"VDCs did a yeoman's job in combating militancy in erstwhile Doda district as well as other militancy infested areas of Jammu region," he said, adding unfortunately the government has disarmed them and made them defunct in various parts of the region due to which the militants got a free chance to strike at will wherever they like.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)