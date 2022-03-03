J&K Situation Improved; Authorities Concerned To Take Call On Election: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved after many efforts by security forces but the call on holding elections in the Union Territory will be taken by authorities concerned. The DGP said that the forces will wipe out those running a factory of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

On question of “complete revival” Village Defence Groups, DGP Singh said that the Union Government and Home Minister takes care of those fighting against terrorism. “Terrorism has declined but not ended; Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism and their attempts are being foiled regularly. We are trying to keep our resources; uniformed men at best,” he added.

DGP Dilbag Singh added that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is talented but suffered of terrorism and COVID-19, further stating that 'we are giving them opportunity to perform'.

On attempts of Pakistan to push terrorists and weapons into India, he said, ”These are serious security concerns being watched regularly, we foiled 85 terror modules in past one year. OGW groups involved in IED, grenade attacks and civilian killings. Attempt to carry out IED attack at religious places also foiled. Chemical found being analysed but we are of view that it was for a specific target.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on February 24, recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including 03 Detonators, 03 Remote controlled IED, 03 bottles of explosive, 01 Cortex wire, 02 Timer IED, 01 Pistol, 02 Magazine, 06 grenades and 70 rounds which was sent by Lashkar from across the border.

On killing of Sarpanch in Kulgam, DGP Singh said that a Pakistan-sponsored group took responsibility. “It is shameful for them and their sponsors that a person who is representative of people is killed; we will identify and kill them. He was not informer of security forces as being said by terrorists,” he said.

Image: PTI