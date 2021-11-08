J&K Situation, Role Of Police In Pandemic Among On Agenda At DGPs’ Conference In Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police - 2022' on November 20-22. The conference, which is scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city, will see some major discussions on India's internal security scenario, Jammu and Kashmir, the role of police during COVID-19, among others. According to government officials, other issues, including cyber terrorism, youth radicalism, and violence induced by Maoists, will also be discussed at the conference. Meanwhile, the conference will be attended by around 250 officers of DGP and IGP ranks from states and union territories. Apart from that, several government officials are also said to take part in the meeting organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

As a part of the two-day conference, an overview concerning the internal security situation in India will be presented to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, after which discussions are said to be held for further improvement. Apart from that, discussions on terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and the role of police as frontline workers during pandemics will also be a part of the deliberations. The state police chiefs will also share their experiences in the past year and how the police have helped distressed people during the crisis.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has infected more than 40,000 paramilitary personnel and 30,000 police officials in Maharashtra, which is also one of the worst-hit states in the country. Apart from that, it has also caused the death of several officers.

DGPs' conference to be attended by several officials of the central government

As informed by officials, the conference will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Investigation agencies, National Security Agency (NSA), along with director generals of police and other concerned officials will also be present.

In 2020, the conference was held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

