J&K: SIU Raids Houses Of Terrorists In Kishtwar

The Special Investigation Unit of the Kishtwar Police carried out raids at six locations on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. The raids are carried out in accordance with the Special NIA Court Jammu's directives against Kishtwar-based terrorists who have been operating from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to reports, coordinated searches began at around 8 a.m. Digital evidence along with hard copy of documents are being thoroughly analysed. Moreover, warrants have also been issued against these terrorists.

Specification on the terrorists

The Special Investigation Unit of Kishtwar Police is carrying out raids at homes of terrorists identified as Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Inqalabi, Nazir Ahmed alia Shaheen, Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid, Mohd. Iqbal Rishi, Mohd. Amin Bhat, and Mohd Iqbal.

“Raids are underway at multiple locations in the district after following the court order. Multiple locations are being searched by our teams in the district,” stated SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal.

“We are keeping a tab on all the supporters and associates of all the terrorists operating from PoJK and they will be prosecuted. The searches that are being carried out are aimed at wiping out the terror ecosystem by identifying the overground network of terrorists which is providing them oxygen. They mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.,” he added.

Non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists

Earlier Kishtwar Police has got Non Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against 23 terrorists who hail from Kishtwar but are operating from PAK/POK. The names of such terrorists include Manzoor Ahmed, Tahir Inqalabi, (2) Manzoor Ahmed, (3) Ghulam Mohd. Gujjar, (4) Nazir Ahmed Shaheen, (5) Shabir Ahmed @ Junaid, (6) Mohd. lgbal Rishi @ Muzamil Ansari, (7) Mohd. Amin Bhat, (8) Jamal Din Naik @ Mudasir, (9) Gh. Hussain Sheikh, (10) Bashir Ahmed Raina @ Showkat, (11) Guzar Ahmed @ Jovid, (12) Shabair Ahmed , (13) Imtiyaz Ahmed @ Tahiq Sadique (14) Bashir Ahmed,(15) Mohd Shafi @ Amjad, (16) Gh. Nabi Wani @ Majid, (17) Abdul Kareem @ Ismail, (18) Gulabu, (19) Farooq Ahmed Ganie, (20) Mohd. Haneef Sheikh, (21) Mushtaq Ahmed @ Harrara, (22) Mohd. Ifran Khanday, (23) Mohd. Rafiq Khanday @ Khalid, (24) Shahnawaz Kanth @ Munna @Umer, (25) Nayeem Ahmed @ Amir/Gazi, (26) Mohd Iqbal @Bilal, (27) Shahnawaz @ Nayeem, (28) Javid Hussain Giri@ Muzamil, (29) Bashir Ahmed Mughal, (30) Gazi-ul-Din S/O Mohd Ayoub Guijer, (31) Sattar Din @ Rajab @ Saifullah, (32) Imtiyaz Ahmed @ Dawood, (33) Shabir Ahmed, (34) Mohd Rafig Keen, (35) Muzaffer Ahmed and (36) Azad Hussain.

