J&K: Six Arrested While Trying To Flee To Saudi Arabia In Poonch Anti-terror Ops On Day 17

In a significant update to the Poonch encounter that entered day 17 on Wednesday, the J&K Police arrested 6 accused, three of them were nabbed as they tried to flee to Saudi Arabia while three locals have been arrested for providing logistics to the terrorists. According to the information provided by on-ground sources to Republic Media Network, the accused were aware of terrorists active in the area and left J&K the same day when an encounter broke out in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch on October 11 during which the Indian Army had lost five soldiers. Additionally, a dozen of people have been detained, out of which six have been arrested.

In the previous development, the Indian Army had recovered arms and ammunition from a terror hideout in Poonch. The huge recovery included one Ak-47 with its magazine, 29 AK rounds, two grenades, four biscuit packets, sling, socks, a t-shirt, a jacket, blankets, tiffins, two pairs of shoes and one single shoe, two detonators and two syringes. More searches were conducted following the recovery.

Poonch encounter- One of the longest-running anti-terror operations

The anti-terror operations started in full swing after innocent civilians were targeted in Kashmir by terrorists. As per the orders from J&K Administrations, the Indian Army along with J&K Police launched back to back operations which led to several encounters in the valley region. On October 11, during a search operation in Poonch's Dera ki Gali (DKG) area five Indian Army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were martyred. Since then the area is under a massive encounter which is going on between hidden terrorists and Indian security forces.

As a major update from Poonch is still awaited, the J&K Police is conducting an investigation to apprehend locals responsible for helping terrorists to survive in the forest area. Earlier, the role of a jailed LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa was discovered who was taken to an investigation site however he was killed following an encounter. Prior to that, a local woman was detained from the Poonch district for allegedly helping terrorists with logistics to survive in the forest area. Meanwhile, Indian forces, on Friday, detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IED) in the district. The detection and diffusion of the IEDs were done in the Bhata Durian Forest by the Indian forces.