J&K: Six JeM Terrorists Eliminated By Forces In Kulgam And Anantnag Encounters

In a major success to Jammu and Kashmir police force, six terrorists belonging to Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were neutralised in separate encounters on the intervening night of December 29 and 30. As per the official reports from J&K Forces:

A total of three terrorists including two local terrorists and one Pakistani Terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed in the Kulgam encounter at around 2 AM on Thursday.

Three other terrorists were eliminated in the Anantnag encounter around 4 AM, today.

Kulgam Encounter: Key details

An encounter broke out on Wednesday night in the Mirhama area of the district. Later, two local terrorists and a Pakistani terrorist were killed with the recovery of arms and ammunition including 2 AK 47 rifles, 1 M4 weapon.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Two local #terrorists and one #Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. Search still going on. 01 M4 and 02 AK 47 rifles recovered. A big success: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/BRPePdFxS4 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 29, 2021

Anantnag encounter details:

An encounter broke out first in Anantnag on Wednesday night at around 7:30 PM in the Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area. In the particular encounter, security personnel also sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital. After almost 8 hours of fight, it was confirmed that a total of 3 JeM terrorists have been neutralised.

Official statement from IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar:

6 #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in two separate #encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) #Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big #success for us: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 29, 2021

CRPF personnel attacked in Anantnag & Kulgam

The latest encounters in both the districts are recorded few days after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were attacked with grenades on Monday.

J&K Police said, "Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a security bunker at the Arwani area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district."

Earlier on December 26, a grenade was hurled at a CRPF camp in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Three terrorists killed in Anantnag

Back to back reports of terrorist presence are coming from Anantnag. On December 26, a terrorist belonging to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) outfit, who was involved in the killing of a police officer, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag. The encounter at K Kalan, Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district began late on Saturday night. It was the third encounter between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir on Saturday. Two terrorists each were killed in the gunfights at Shopian and Pulwama earlier on Saturday.