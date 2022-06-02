J&K: Slain Rajni Bala's Husband Asks Govt To 'define Relocation' Amid Targeted Killings

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Thursday, slain Kashmiri teacher Rajni Bala's husband Raj Kumar claimed that his wife wrote a letter to the government wherein she sought transfer to a safer location in view of terror threats. He said that 12 to 15 days prior to her death, Rajni Bala had written a letter to the Chief Education Officer of Kulgam and submitted a memorandum to District Collector (DC), citing “fear and insecurity“ in the wake of targeted killings in Kashmir. Kumar also pitched for the relocation of the minorities and appealed to the government to come up with a solid transfer policy.

"She (Rajni Bala) has written a letter to the administration. It has been over 2 weeks. Earlier, she had also written to the Governor and DC, but no action was taken since that. She was afraid of these target killings. Her school was situated in an orchard with no boundary walls. She raised the threat issue, but she is killed now. No action has been taken on her request. A daughter has lost a mother, what will she do", said Raj Kumar

Raj Kumar on Relocation

"Relocation is the right decision, it should be done, but what does the government exactly mean by relocation? They should be specific. If you move them and put them in the same place, then I don't think it is safe. Whether it is a city or town, targeted killings are happening everywhere, so first the administration should define relocation. Is it really a safe area? Until a new policy is made, government accommodation should be given. Everyone should be promoted as relocation and promotion is very important. Also, there should be a solid transfer policy so that they can come back to their homes. I want to appeal to the government that until the atmosphere is safe, minorities must be brought back to Jammu," he said.

School teacher shot dead by terrorists in Gopalpora

Terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking toward the school. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. It is learned that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range.

In the aftermath of her murder, neighbours of the family expressed their distress over increasing civilian killings and said, “Such target killings are increasing. We are living under fear as there are a few families left in the region”. One of her students also condemned the incident and said, “She was a good teacher and taught the class very well”.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits took to the streets to protest demanding justice for the killed school teacher in Budgam. Mortal remains of the school teacher have been brought to her residence in Samba.

