J&K: Snow Clad Gurez Valley Locals Celebrate Republic Day With Army, Police Personnel

The 71st Republic Day was jointly celebrated by the locals of Gurez Valley and Indian Army's Snow Leopard Brigade with great fervour and enthusiasm in Jammu and Kashmir's Dawar. Highly spirited Gurazis came out in large numbers to celebrate the occasion despite heavy snow and sub-zero temperature.

Tricolour unfurled, students perform

The Tricolour was unfurled in presence of locals, civil administration, police personnel, BSF (Border Security Force) and GREF (General Reserve Engineer Force) in the snow-clad Gurez Valley in a colourful ceremony organised by the Dawar Battalion. Students from various schools of Gurez proudly presented an astounding cultural programme on the occasion. Patriotic songs and dance performed by energised youth were cherished and enjoyed by everyone present.

Commander's address

Addressing the gathering, the Commander of Snow Leopard Brigade, appreciated the locals of Gurez for their resolute support to the security forces. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the local population for marching in stride with the nation during turbulent times in Kashmir and working towards the progress of the astonishingly beautiful Gurez Valley and the country. He also highlighted that it was on this day in 1950, the power of people got a constitutional recognition.

Scholarships to kids, felicitation to jawans

President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation was also read out in Shina language. Towards the end, 11 students of various schools were awarded Peer Baba Scholarships for their outstanding performance in the field of academics and sports during the last year. 39 ex-servicemen and widows of service personnel of Gurez were felicitated for their reckonable service to the nation during the celebration by the Dawar Battalion.

