J&K Social Activist Shows Mirror To Pakistan At UNHRC, Lists Development Card Versus PoJK

A female activist hailing from Jammu and Kashmir gave it back to the malicious propaganda and narrative peddled by Pakistan with respect to the Union Territory at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council Session in Geneva on Wednesday. She expounded on the stark differences in development between J&K UT and the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Tasleema Akhtar, a socio-political activist, said in her intervention, “While J&K UT is bringing transformational changes for the betterment of the region, people of PoJK are living at the mercy of the Pakistan government having utter disregard for people over there and their basic human rights and amenities,” she told the Council.

India working on development, Pakistan sponsoring terrorism: J&K Social activist

She further stated that on the one hand where India is investing in developmental projects in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and also working on maintaining peace in the region, Pakistan is not even able to meet its basic financial commitments and is harbouring terrorist elements to wage a proxy war against India, “PoJK lacks even basic infrastructure and amenities, with negligible investment and blatant misappropriation of its resources by Pakistan,” she added.

On the education front in the J&K UT, Tasleem stated, India is far ahead of what Pakistan is doing in PoJK, investing about 9 times more compared to its counterpart. In PoJK the students are facing issues such as lack of basic infrastructure including buildings and roofs, clean water, toilets, etc resulting in a severe dropout ratio. J&K UT is ahead in the healthcare sector too with the government providing healthcare facilities through its schemes in the remotest parts of the region. GoI provides the people of Jammu and Kashmir with universal health insurance coverage for up to USD 6,000 per family. However, health facilities in PoJK are abysmal with a lack of even primary hospitals.

Poverty

The poverty rate in J&K UT is also quite low vis-a-vis PoJK, said Tasleema at the UNHRC and added that the people in the UT have an annual income of about $2500, whereas people in PoJK earn a yearly income of about $1000. Gilgit-Baltistan has an annual income of about $250. “Tourism influx is also an all-time record high in J&K UT with around 20 million tourists arrival so far in 2023 besides successful completion of G-20 Summit meeting in Srinagar on May 22-24, 2024, on the other hand, tourists inflow in PoJK has been severely low," she said.

“Therefore, I would urge the honourable council to take appropriate measures in setting up accountability for the Pakistan government for protecting the basic human rights of the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Tasleema told the UN Human Rights Council.

Later, in an interview with ANI, Tasleema also lambasted Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and "playing" with the innocent lives of the Kashmiri people.