J&K: Soldier Martyred In Terrorist Attack In North Kashmir's Sapore

A soldier lost his life in a massive terrorist attack that struck Jammu and Kashmir's Sapore town late on Wednesday, leaving another cop and a civilian injured in the incident.

The terror attack on the security forces seemed to be a planned one, after a long time of tranquillity in North Kashmir's Sopore town of Baramulla district.

The J&K police, CRPF and the army have been cordoned off in the area and a massive manhunt has been launched to trace the terrorists involved in the attack.

Earlier in February, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists neutralised in a brief encounter with J&K forces at Sangam, Anantnag, in which one AK-47 along with one pistol and some magazines were recovered.

LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter

Two LeT terrorists were reportedly killed in the Sangam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The exchange of fire started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on late Friday night. The operation was carried out by the Anantnag Police, CRPF & Army. Several arms & ammunition recovered in the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. The operation began after the forces received specific intelligence inputs.

The two terrorists were identified as Naveen Bhat and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat. Both hailed from the Qaimoh town, located in the Kulgam District of Jammu and Kashmir, and were active since June 2018.

The LeT terrorists were neutralised in a brief encounter at Sangam, Anantnag, in which one AK-47 along with one pistol and some magazines were recovered.

Aaqib and Naveen were listed as terrorists and were reportedly responsible for a large number of illegal activities in the region.

