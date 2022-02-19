J&K: Srinagar Police And CRPF Arrest TRF Overground Worker With Pistol In Eidgah Area

In a major update from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an overground worker with a pistol was arrested by the police and CRPF in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Saturday. As per sources, the worker, Junaid Mushtaq Bhat, is from Kulgam district. He is part of the TRF terror outfit and was asked to carry out a terror incident in Srinagar, however, he was apprehended before he could do anything. The overground worker is currently under custody.

This comes a day after one CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade explosion by alleged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, February 18, in the busy Nowhatta area of Srinagar. A top source confirmed to Republic TV that perpetrators hurled the grenade towards a team of security personnel at around 13.30 PM, adding that the explosion occurred by the roadside after it failed to impact the target.

CRPF officer injured after grenade attacks in Srinagar

Terrorists hurled grenades towards the joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the Nowhatta area of the city, resulting in injuries to one cop, officials informed Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil of Republic TV. The CRPF and J&K Police have cordoned off the area and prompted a search operation to nab the involved terrorists. The terrorist lobbed the grenade towards a team of security personnel at around 13.30 PM, officials said, adding that the grenade exploded by the roadside. The injured was rushed to a hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, the officials further said.

On February 11, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had informed that the terrorists hurled a grenade at the security forces stationed on duty. Republic TV learnt that grenades were hurled aiming at the security officials located at the Naka where the J&K Police and BSF were deployed. Both the forces had suffered grave injuries.

Image: Pixabay/Republic