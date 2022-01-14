J&K: Srinagar Police Arrests Secessionist Ahsan Untoo Over Anti-India Propaganda

In a key development, Srinagar Police on Friday arrested Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, for spreading anti-India propaganda. Police said that Untoo, a proactive secessionist, was an active participant and speaker at Twitter spaces titled “Radio Resistance Kashmir” led by two known secessionists-- Muzammil Ayyub Thakur and Dr Asif Dar.

"By spreading false propaganda, disinformation campaign and hate speech through these social media spaces, Ahsan Untoo is threatening to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir," a police official said. Srinagar Police has registered a case against him under relevant sections of the law.

Untoo's close link to Pakistan established

In 2010, Untoo organised a seminar in Lal chowk Srinagar and was allegedly planning to play out the recorded speech of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed besides the tele-address of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Moulana Masood Azhar, United Jihad Council supremo Syed Salahuddin and former ISI chief Hameed Gul. However, he was arrested along with other separatist leaders.

Thereafter, in 2019, Delhi Police took Untoo into custody when he was trying to enter the Pakistan High Commission. Back then, he was invited by the Pakistan High Commission to attend Pakistan Day celebrations.