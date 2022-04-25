J&K: Srinagar Teenager, Who Joined Terror Ranks A Week Ago, Killed In Pulwama Encounter

In a major development, security forces in Jammu & Kashmir neutralised three terrorists in Pulwama’s Pahoo region on Sunday evening, hours after PM Modi’s visit to the Valley. Following this, police informed that a teenager from Srinagar was among the three terrorists killed in the encounter in Pulwama. Srinagar police informed that the teenager had joined the terror ranks a week ago.

Following the encounter, police on Sunday informed that a teenager, who joined terror ranks a week ago was also killed. The police informed that he was a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar. Confirming his killing, Srinagar Police said that active terrorists “exploit gullible youths” for their needs. "Teenager from Khanyar, Srinagar who joined terror ranks a week ago killed in an encounter in Pulwama, along with two other terrorists,” the police said in a statement.

“Active terrorists exploit gullible youths for their own ulterior motives. Such madness by youths leads to the destruction of families and nothing else," the Srinagar Police added in its tweet. According to the police, the slain terrorists also included a deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a Pakistani terrorist.

Pulwama encounter

Three terrorists were trapped by the security forces in Pulwama after acting on the input generated by Pulwama police regarding their activity in the region. A joint operation was conducted on Sunday, during which the forces began to cordon and search the area. Three terrorists were later neutralised during a gunfight. It is noteworthy that a total of eight terrorists were killed in Kashmir in the timespan of 48 hours, including the ones who were neutralised in Pulwama.

Security officials in the valley have conducted 40 anti-terror operations over the weekend. Earlier on Sunday, a suspected explosion was reported in Jammu's Bishnah town, raising fears of a major security challenge in the valley. This was not the first such incident in the past few days. Earlier, multiple incidents of explosions and terrorist attacks were reported ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival in the UT. The blast took place on open agricultural land in the Laliana village of Bishnah in Jammu. Prior to this, a major terrorist attack was averted by the security forces in Jammu's Sunjwan, where two Pakistani terrorists were killed while a CISF officer was martyred.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI