J&K: Students Hails Government For Opening New Medical Colleges In The Valley

General News

In a major development to revitalize health and medical education in the Valley, the government has established new medical Colleges in Anantnag, South Kashmir.

In a major development to revitalize health and medical education in the Valley, the government has established new medical Colleges in Anantnag, South Kashmir. The students and professors hailed the government's initiative.

Speaking over the governments initiative, the students said that many people had to drop their medical career option as they couldn't afford to get admission in private medical institute despite scoring good in NEET exam, and establishing a government medical college in the valley has pushed their dreams one step ahead. 

