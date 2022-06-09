J&K: Students, Staff Of Banihal Govt Schools Pay Tribute To Late Teacher Rajni Bala

Students and staff members of a Government Girls High School in Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday paid tribute to late Hindu teacher Rajni Bala by observing two minutes of silence.

Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists inside a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31. According to the police, she was shot from a close range leaving her severely wounded. She was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Students were seen standing bowing their heads to remember the late teacher who was a resident of Jammu's Samba district. Students and staff members of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Banihal also observed two minutes of silence to pay tributes to Rajni Bala.

Kulgam school to be named after Rajni Bala

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the school where Rajni Bala was killed will be renamed after her. The announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday.

The L-G had visited Bala's residence in Samba and assured her husband, Rajkumar Bala, of extending all the possible. Sinha was accompanied by DDC Chairman Keshav Sharma, Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, and Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta.

Speaking to the media, after meeting with L-G, Rajkumar said, "I appealed to L-G to transfer me to the Jammu region due to security concerns. Rajni Bala was martyred on duty so her full salary should go to 'gudiya'(daughter) till her mother's retirement age. The third demand was that our daughter should get a government job after she completes her education. All demands have been accepted."

Nine incidents of targeted killings have been reported in the Kashmir valley since May 21. Of the 9 victims, three were off-duty policemen while six were civilians.