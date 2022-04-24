J&K: Suspected Blast Reported Hours Before PM Modi's Visit; Investigation Underway

Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a suspected explosion has been reported from Jammu's Bishnah town on Sunday morning, raising fears of a major security challenge in the valley. This is not the first such incident in the past few days. Earlier, multiple incidents of explosions and terrorist attacks have been reported ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival in the UT.

As far as the latest explosion is concerned, initial reports suggest that the blast took place in open agricultural land in the Laliana village of Bishnah in Jammu. While no casualties have been reported so far, the nature of the blast is being verified and police are already on the spot to investigate the matter.

According to the police officials, a huge sound of the explosion was heard early in the morning after which the villagers rushed out of their homes and inform the police. Also, a deep crater has been formed in the ground due to the impact of the blast, and the entire area is presently sealed.

#BREAKING | Suspected blast in Laliana village of Bishnah in Jammu ahead of PM Modi's visit to the Union Territory today; Police on spot, nature of blast being verifiedhttps://t.co/plGP4ROrh3 pic.twitter.com/tX1IvvKxWL — Republic (@republic) April 24, 2022

The police are also suspecting a lightning strike or a meteorite fall which could have led to the huge sound. Notably, this comes at a time when the security arrangements have been heightened in view of PM Modi's visit to the valley.

Prior to this, a major terrorist attack was averted by the security forces in Jammu's Sunjwan where two Pakistani terrorists were killed while 1 CISF officer lost his life.

PM Modi's Jammu visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Jammu on Sunday, April 24, to address the country on the occasion of 'Panchayati Raj Diwas'. It is pertinent to note that this would be PM Modi's first visit to the UT since the abrogation of Article 370.

PM Modi is also scheduled to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of multi-crore industrial projects. During his visit, he will also interact with members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), launch industrial investments, and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of various development projects.

On the other hand, the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Monday had stated that it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the major issue of liabilities under MGNREGA and infrastructural deficiencies in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) during his visit to the union territory on Sunday.



Image: PTI