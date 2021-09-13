J&K: Suspicious Bag With Six Grenades Recovered In Srinagar, Details Awaited

A suspicious bag containing six grenades was found by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans on Monday morning in the Bemina district of J&K's Srinagar. As more details are awaited on the matter, it has been confirmed that the bomb disposal team reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. It is pertinent to mention here that back-to-back reports of terrorist activities are getting reported particularly from Srinagar with terrorists hurling grenades at security forces and brutal killing of the young police officer.

The bag was recovered from the road divider.

Jammu & Kashmir: A suspicious bag was recovered near Police Public School in Bemina, Srinagar. CRPF recovered the bag with 4 grenades from the road divider. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/chIaqNROTf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Reports of terrorist activities in Srinagar

A young, brave, and probationary officer, Arshid Mir was shot dead from point-blank range by a terrorist in the Khanyar area of Srinagar on Sunday, September 12. The terrorist attack took place when the martyr was walking in a lane. A very young probationary officer, Arshid was immediately rushed to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital in Soura where he succumbed to his injuries. The wreath-laying ceremony of the martyred cop was performed in Srinagar. Valley leaders including the Director-General of police, LG Manoj Sinha, JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah condemned the attack said that the perpetrators of the heinous crime have been identified and will be brought to justice.

Earlier on Friday, September 10, terrorists had hurled grenades at Security Forces in the Chanpora area of Srinagar. Despite missing their target, two people including a jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 29th Battalion and a civilian lady got injuried as the grenade exploded along the roadside. The area was later cordoned off and the two injured were rushed to the hospital.

Alert in Jammu and Kashmir

After the death of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1 at his residence in Hyderpora on the outskirts of Srinagar city, the security forces had feared terrorist attacks and were on a high alert. Geelani, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, died after a prolonged illness. Amid tight security and restrictions with mobile connectivity by and large snapped in Kashmir, he was buried at a mosque near his residence in a quiet funeral organised by authorities.