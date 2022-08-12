J&K: Targeted Killings Continue, Terrorists Shoot Dead Non-local Labourer In Bandipora

Targeted killings continued in Jammu and Kashmir as a non-local labourer named Mohd Amrez was shot dead by terrorists in the Bandipora district in the wee hours of Friday. While he was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries later. Amrez hailed from Madhepura in Bihar and was staying in the Union Territory for the past three months. The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted "During intervening night, terrorists fired upon and injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed".

Speaking to Republic TV, the deceased person's brother stated, "At around 12.20 am when my younger brother woke up, he said that brother is not sleeping. When he opened the gate, he was bleeding and he sustained three bullet injuries. When he woke me up, I called the Army". He added, "We have been in Kashmir for three months. When we came last here, we stayed for 6 months".

#BREAKING | Another targeted killing in J&K; non-local labourer shot in Bandipora, dies in hospital laterhttps://t.co/8KSmYelRkD pic.twitter.com/UHx3o0rM1Z — Republic (@republic) August 12, 2022

'Intention of creating fear psychosis'

Commenting on this targeted killing, Kashmiri activist Lalit Ambardar told Republic TV, "I have maintained always that Kashmir Jihad is alive and kicking. The advent of the Kashmir Jihad saw the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. And the recent spate of killings began with the targeted killing of Kashmiri Hindus who were working in the Kashmir Valley but living in Jammu as refugees and non-locals. This is a hybrid war. They don't need to kill 10 people in one go. They will kill one with the intention of creating fear psychosis in the rest of the thousands there. It is happening there. We need to take it very seriously."