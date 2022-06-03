Last Updated:

J&K Targeted Killings: HM Amit Shah Chairs Security Meet; L-G Manoj Sinha Arrives In Delhi

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha arrived in New Delhi to attend the high-level meeting that will be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah amid J&K targeted killings.

In a key development amid targeted killings, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha arrived in New Delhi to attend the high-level meeting that will be chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is the third high-level meeting within a span of one week as the spate of political killings has increased in the valley.

Apart from J&K L-G, Raw Chief Samath Goyal, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior security officers will also be a part of this meeting. It is pertinent to mention that this is the eighth attack on a minority in a span of 21 days.

This meeting comes a day after Amit Shah held a meeting with NSA Doval on Thursday, June 2, in order to discuss the security concerns in the Valley. On June 1, L-G Manoj Sinha, Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, and DG's of Security Agencies were summoned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the backdrop of targeted killings.

Jammu & Kashmir Targeted Killings

Terrorists on Thursday opened fire on a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The manager was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the terror incident, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage of the attack which showed the attacker firing inside the bank. Notably, the CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, shows how terrorists arrived at the bank and did a recce before killing the bank manager. As per the video, a terrorist walked into the bank and checked for security stationed inside before walking in with a pistol in his hand and shooting at the bank employee. According to on-ground information, two terrorists were involved in the attack. 

The terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the murder. Notably, two days ago, Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and a teacher from the Samba district was shot dead by the terrorists. It is due to the increase in the targeted killing of minorities in the Kashmir Valley that the communities have decided to migrate to safer locations.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley have started relocating to ensure their safety amid killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Valley to migrate by Friday morning. An emergency meeting was called by the forum after the recent killing of a bank employee Vijay Kumar in J&K's Kulgam.

