J&K Targeted Terror: 'Situation Tense In Valley,' Says Family Of Murdered School Teacher

After two school teachers were shot dead by terrorists on Thursday in a horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the kin of one of the deceased teachers, Deepak Chand, said that the situation in the valley is very tensed and asked for the government's support to monitor the situation.

A relative of Deepak Chand, named Vicky, said that the family is still receiving threat calls and living in the valley has become difficult for the family.

He was quoted by ANI saying, "We are still receiving threat calls. Kashmir is not heaven, it's hell. We're are being targeted for the last 30 years."

He added, "I reached here as his family members contacted me. I feel bad that such an incident took place in Kashmir valley. Chand's phone has been captured by the terrorists. We are unable to trace the phone. These terrorists who attacked him are against the government here. The situation is tensed and the militants are surely trying to hamper the peace."

Ajay, another relative of Chand, also expressed grief over his killing and said, "I am deeply saddened to know what happened today. Chand was a respectful man. I tried to call his official mobile number. It was unreachable. A few family members had called up and they conveyed to me that the terrorists had picked up the call and threatened to kill them. The situation in the valley is very tensed. I urge the government to support us in this matter."

Two teachers killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar

Two school teachers were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The terrorist attack took place in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar where the two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by the terrorists. Both the teachers, Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were both residents of Allochi Bagh.

They were killed two days after terrorists had killed three other civilians, including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit. Following the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the CRPF are also reaching the spot of the terrorist attack. This comes as another terror attack in recent days. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba too has threatened and warned that minorities and other locals will be targeted.

(With ANI Inputs)