J&K: Teacher Chops Minor Girl's Hair, Sparks Protests

A government school teacher in South Kashmir was arrested following protests by parents of around a dozen students after he cut the hair of a minor girl. The incident occurred at Government Primary School, Tengpuna, resulting in the immediate suspension of the teacher, Abdul Rashid Kumar, by the school authorities.

Condemnation from education authorities

Chief Education Officer, Pulwama, Abdul Qayoom, strongly condemned the teacher's actions, stating, "We condemn the act. The teacher has been suspended by the department, and if need arises, he will be terminated too. Law has taken its course, and he has been arrested by the concerned police."

Legal action taken

The case has been registered under FIR No, IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) and section 75 (any person abuses, assaults a child he/she is in charge of) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Previous controversy in Kashmir

Earlier in June, another controversy emerged in Kashmir when female students of Vishwa Bharti Women's College in the Rainawari area of Srinagar claimed they were denied entry to the institute for wearing an 'Abaya' (a loose-fitting robe worn by Muslim women to cover their body). The school administration attributed the issue to miscommunication, stating that the students were asked to wear the cover as per recommended norms.

Investment in Education Sector

It is worth noting that the Jammu and Kashmir administration allocated a substantial amount of Rs 1522 crore for the current financial year (2023-24) for the school education sector. The funds are being utilised to establish 188 virtual reality laboratories, 40 robotic laboratories, and gender-specific toilet facilities in government-run schools in the region.