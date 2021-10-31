J&K Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Arrests Two More Accused From Srinagar And Sopore

In the latest development from Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested two more people in relation to a terror conspiracy case from the valley. The recent arrest takes the toll of arrested people to 25.

According to Republic TV's exclusive report, the two accused identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani from Srinagar and Umar Bhat from North Kashmir's Sopore were arrested in relation to the terror conspiracy case for carrying out militant acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major regions. Reportedly, they were working as a part of multiple militant groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr, and their other affiliates.

Earlier this month, the NIA registered a case of terror conspiracy by the militants and has initiated the investigation. So far 25 terrorists have been arrested from the different regions of Jammu and Kashmir. This was done after the series of targeted attacks on civilians in the Kashmir Valley. As a part of it, two more people were also arrested on Friday, October 29 from Srinagar and Sopore. Before that on October 20, more accused were arrested along with their over-ground workers after conducting raids at multiple locations in Kashmir. Apart from this, a lot of electronic devices and documents were also recovered from the terrorists.

NIA registers terrorism conspiracy case

On October 10, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case of terrorism conspiracy case and has been since then carried out multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir for arresting terrorists. The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi.

(Image: PTI)