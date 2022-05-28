J&K: Terror Crackdown Continues As Security Forces Nab Another LeT Terrorist In Baramulla

As security forces in Jammu and Kashmir continue to crackdown on terror, one terrorist has been arrested at Authoora Bala of Baramulla's Kreeri on Friday. The terrorist who security forces have arrested is an associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the Baramulla police, J&K police in a joint operation with the Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 2nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested one terrorist associate of LeT along with arms and ammunition. They recovered one pistol, one pistol magazine and five rounds of the pistol from the terrorist who obtained these illegal arms and ammunition with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kreeri and adjacent areas. A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against the terrorists, according to the police officials.

Joint forces of JKP, 52RR & 2 Bn SSB arrested 1 Terrorist associate of LeT outfit alongwith arms/ammunition at Authoora Kreeri Baramulla.

Case under UA(P) Act & IA Act registered in PS Kreeri.

This comes following an encounter in the Kreeri area of Baramulla on May 25, where security forces neutralised 3 Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, unfortunately, one J&K police jawan Alfaz Maqsood attained martyrdom in this chance encounter.

Baramulla encounter: 3 JeM terrorists killed, steel bullets recovered

On Wednesday, a chance encounter broke out at the Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla between security forces and terrorists, in which 3 Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were neutralised by the forces. Unfortunately, one Jammu and Kashmir police jawan Alfaz Maqsood attained martyrdom in this chance encounter.

Notably, the encounter was started at 10:30 AM on Wednesday in the Kreeri area of Baramulla and three JeM terrorists from Pakistan were killed in a joint operation of J&K police, Indian Amry's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF. According to J&K Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists. The cordon and search operation is still underway.

Speaking to Republic about the encounter, IGP Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said, "3 JeM Pakistani terrorists were killed during the encounter. Our one Jawan has been martyred. There were inputs that the terrorists were going to carry out an attack and the encounter was a big success. There were active in the Gulmarg area for the last 3-4 months and we were having information about them. Till now 22 Pakistan terrorists are gunned down by security forces. Last year the number was 21."

#BREAKING | Steel bullets recovered from the foreign terrorists who have been killed in a shootout with security forces in the Kreeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla



Steel bullets recovered from the foreign terrorists who have been killed in a shootout with security forces in the Kreeri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla

It is significant to mention that security forces have recovered steel bullets from Pakistan-backed JeM terrorists who were neutralised in an encounter in the Kreeri area of Baramulla. According to reports, multiple steel bullets have been recovered from the shootout site from the terrorists.

According to reports, the terrorists were using these steel bullets against the security forces in the encounter which broke out on Wednesday morning. The bullets in question have inflicted damage to army vehicles and since they were bulletproof, the security forces were safeguarded from any injury.