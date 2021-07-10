J&K Terror Funding Case: Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against 4 Hizbul Terrorists

Observing the prima facie reports, a Delhi court on Friday ordered to frame charges against four terrorists over alleged connections with a terrorist organization- Hizbul Mujahideen. The charges pertain to terror funding cases against Mohd Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzzafar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone. Moreover, the case also includes commander Syed Salahuddin with allegations of entering into a larger conspiracy of waging war against India.

Another case under section 20 of UAPA has also been filed that is charged for the offences of raising funds and distributing it for terrorist activities. The Patiala Court bench presided over by Judge Parveen Singh noted that the funds were received from Pakistan to carry out terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir. The court order also marked that illegal funds were utilized to assist injured, arrested terrorists and for families of killed terrorists.

As per the ground reports accessed by Republic TV, the judge also added that cases are being framed for the alleged involvement of these terrorists in procuring arms and ammunition.

"Funds were also used for incurring expenditure on general establishment procurement of arms and ammunition, clothing, training camps, etc," observed Delhi's Patiala bench.

What is JKART (Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust)?

As per the ANI reports, JKART is the frontal organization of Hizbul Mujahideen that is formed to fund terrorist activities.

"This trust raises funds for terrorist activities and is run by HM. It was founded in Pakistan in June 2001. Its founding members were Shamsher Khan, a Pakistani national of Peshawar, Gulam Mohd. Khan of Sumbal, Bandipora, Gulam Hasan Khan, Dr. Gulam Mohd. Raina and Mohd Safi. Gulam Hasan Khan was the first chairman of JKART and remained as Chairman from 2001 till September 2003 i.e. till his death," the Court hearing was quoted by ANI.

NIA case against Syed Salahuddin

A case against Syed Salahuddin was already filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011 which also included Ameer (Hizb-ul-Mujahideen), Mehboob-ul-Haq, Masroor Dar, Masood Sarfaraz, Ameer (Hizb-e-Islami), and others. NIA has charge-sheeted them alleging Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), have been regularly receiving funds originating from neighboring countries for carrying out terrorist activities in India, and the proscribed terrorist organization is led by its commander Syed Salahuddin. It is further alleged that in the garb of JKART, the said terrorist outfit is actively involved in furthering the terrorist activities in India.

(With ANI inputs)