J&K Terror Funding Case: NIA Conducts Raids In Six Locations Linked To JeI In Bandipora

Continuing its investigation on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir funding case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in six locations in Bandipora of J&K on Monday. As per the on-ground information accessed by Republic Media Network, the latest raids have been conducted in six locations of Bandipora with inputs to terror funding activities by the 2019 banned group, Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, NIA had raided 56 locations of J&K in connection with the case. The NIA's ramped-up action started at 5 AM on Sunday as they received information regarding the banned group's alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

It is pertinent to note that Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for alleged anti-national and subversive activities in 2019 but, as per sources, continues covertly even after the ban by the Union Government. National Investigation Agency also registered a case in this regard in New Delhi Police Station. Reportedly, NIA has raided several Jammu and Kashmir Government employees who were also part of a conspiracy separating J&K from India and merging it with Pakistan.

On August 8, NIA had conducted the biggest crackdown after raiding 56 locations of Jammu and Kashmir, including Budgam, Indora, Doda, Ramban, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Shopian and other districts. According to the on-ground information, the investigative agency seized certain digital evidence and documents of Jamaat-e-Islami members. After getting significant inputs regarding the group's involvement in financially assisting terrorists through Pakistan, the investigative agency conducted raids ahead of Independence Day.

Right before NIA began raiding areas of Bandipora, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had lambasted the Centre over raids in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. In another controversial statement, she dubbed J&K as a "so-called" integral part of India, implying that the erstwhile state's accession to India is not final. Comparing the central agency's action to a "war" on J&K, she accused the Union government of crushing a "contrarian thought".

The central agency has alleged that the members of the JeI have been collecting funds in the name of charity and welfare activities but using them to further violent and secessionist activities. According to the NIA, these funds are being channelised to terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The JeI is also accused of recruiting youth in the Union Territory to participate in secessionist activities.

