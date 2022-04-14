J&K: Terror Group Lashkar-e-Islam Warns Innocent Kashmiri Pandits To 'leave Or Get Killed'

It's clearly seen on ground that in the name of religion, Pakistan-backed terrorists are now targeting innocent pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. In the latest terror attack, an innocent Kashmiri pandit was fired upon by terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the police in Kulgam confirmed this attack and said that an investigation has been set into motion to nab the attackers of Satish Kumar Singh Rajput, who was a driver by profession.

"All this is the frustration of Pakistan. They're killing us and targeting us. Are we not humans, what's our mistake?" These are the questions innocent Kashmiri pandits asked to terrorists groups.

Earlier on Wednesday, a letter of threat named ‘Letter to kafirs’ has been issued by a terror group named Lashker-E-Islam in North Kashmir's Baramulla District. “Leave the valley or face dire consequences, threatens the letter giving a final warning to Kashmiri Pandits, migrants and ‘RSS agents.'' The letter further states that Kashmiri Hindus "will be killed and sent to hell" for disobeying their diktat and nobody including PM Modi or Amit Shah will be able to save them.

The warning letter to all ‘non-Muslims’ also notes that they are being watched by ‘followers of Allah’ and that they will have to convert if they want to stay in Kashmir. “You are being watched by followers of Allah. One by one, all of you will be killed and sent to hell. Every Kashmiri Pandit will die. Kashmir is only for those who accept & follow Allah,” it reads.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’ uncovered the underlying truth of Kashmiri Pandits genocide in the Valley and also ignited a debate as liberals dubbed it as a ‘propaganda film’. The director also issued the letter and said “Letter calls for death to all non-Muslims who don’t follow Allah. Is it truth or propaganda?”

