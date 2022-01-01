J&K: Terror Hideout Busted In Kishtwar; Security Forces Recover Arms And Ammunition

After hours of carrying out an intense search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a terrorist hideout has been busted by the forces, further recovering heavy arms and ammunition. The joint operation carried out by the Indian Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir police commenced with a major encounter followed by search operations carried out in the various regions of the district, thus leading to the significant recovery.

Earlier on Friday, December 31, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including Suhail Ahmad was killed during the encounter, after which arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Notably, Sohail was reported to be involved in the Zewan attack in early December.

Meanwhile, as a part of the joint operation carried out in the valley, 17 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and other rifles, wireless devices, 104 AK ammunition, wireless devices, and 2 UBGL grenades were recovered by the forces from the upper reaches of the J&K district. The recovery has been made as a part of the intensified search operations carried out by the Indian Army in the Kishtwar districts, where terrorist hideouts were detected as per intelligence inputs. Also, the inputs suggested a possible terrorist attack in the coming days, which has now been foiled with the major recovery.

J&K police lead major anti-terrorist operations in Kishtwar

Earlier on Friday, a six-hour-long exchange of fire started around midnight which led to the killing of three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists by the forces after which the search operations were carried out. As per the visuals accessed by Republic, J&K Police had resorted to drones and unmanned aerial devices for locating the terrorist hideouts. Also, teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed for locating a terrorist identified as Riyaz.

Image: Republic World