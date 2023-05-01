J&K: Terror Hideout Busted In Ramban, Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Ramban Police on Monday, May 1 busted a terrorist hideout in the hills of the Khari district. They found 24 rounds of AK-47 and 9 mm ammunition, two rifle grenades, one UBGL launcher, two wire IEDs, one wireless communication device, one detonator, a jacket, and shoes that were kept in the hideout.

Police in its statement said, "On 01-05-2023, an information was received through reliable sources regarding presence of cache of arms, ammunition and related material in the far flung hilly and forested area of tehsil Khari of District Ramban”.

Search operation carried out by J&K Police

Police's statement further added that on the input, a search operation by J&K Police and SOG Banihal was launched in the Burzalla forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched during which police busted a militant hideout, and ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot.

Police has registered a case video FIR no. 106/2023 u/s 4 Explosive Substance act has been registered at P/S Banihal and investigation taken up.



The statement further added, "The entire search operation was led by police party of Police post Khari headed by PSI Rajnish Pangotra I/C PP Khari, SOG Banihal headed by Insp Hargopal Singh, under the command of Insp. Mohd Afzal Wani SHO P/S Banihal, under the supervision of Nissar Khoja SDPO Banihal with the overall supervision of Mohita Sharma, IPS SP Ramban."