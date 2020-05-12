J&K: Terror Module Of Jaish-e-Mohammed Busted, Explosives & Ammunition Recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday busted a terror module of proscribed organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Awantipora sector of Pulwama district in the Union Territory. According to sources, the module consisted of four sympathisers and associates of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit who handled the logistics of the organization and provided shelter to terrorists

"Awantipora Police busted the terror associates module of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) & arrested 4 terror associates involved in providing shelter, logistics to the JeM terrorists and transporting arms/ammunition for the terrorists in Khrew area," said J&K Police.

All the four arrested, identified as Shabir Ahmad Parray, Sheeraz Ahmad Dar, Shafat Ahmad Mir and Ishfaq Ahmad Shah belong to Bathen area of Khrew and have been operating in the Khrew area as well as forest area of the Khrew and Trial. Case F.I.R No.18/2020 stands registered against the arrested Khrew in Police Station under relevant sections of law.

"Incriminating material including explosives and ammunition recovered from them in Bathen area. Case registered against the said arrested persons under relevant sections of the law," added Jammu & Kashmir Police.

