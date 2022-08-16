J&K: Terror Outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters Claims Responsibility For Shopian Attack

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot Kashmir Freedom Fighters has claimed responsibility for the Shopian terror attack where two Kashmiri Pandit orchard workers were targeted. Issuing a statement after Sunil Kumar succumbed to his bullet injuries, Kashmir Freedom Fighters said that the Pandit brothers had been targetted for encouraging people to take part in the Tiranga rallies-- a clear indication of the frustration of terrorist groups after the success of the Independence Day celebrations in J&K.

"Today our cadre carried out an operation against settlers in Chotigam area of Shopian, In this operation, one Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar was eliminated and his brother was critically injured They were core members for agencies in generating inputs about Freedom Fighters and Were Forcing people for so-called Tiranga Rallies, In addition to that we have already warned that anyone involved in the demographic change of Kashmir whether Pandits or Non-Locals will meet the same fate," the terror outfit said.

Republic has also received input that two terrorists of Al Badr have been involved in the killing, including one Adil Wani of Katapora. Notably, Adil Wani's family had also hoisted the Tricolour at their residence on August 15.

Targeted Killing of another Kashmiri Hindu

In another incident of targeted civilian killing in J&K, terrorists opened fire on two Hindus in the Shopian district on Tuesday. The incident comes a day after India celebrated its 76th Independence Day and a wave of Tricolour was witnessed in the Valley. The victims, identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintoo Kumar, were brothers hailing from the Chotigam village. They were attacked in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. Sunil Kumar, who suffered two bullet wounds has succumbed to his injuries while his brother is currently battling for his life.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the Shopian terror attack and vowed that the terrorists responsible for this heinous act won't be spared. J&K LG Manoj Sinha stated, "Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared."