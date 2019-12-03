J&K: Terrorism On Decline; Infiltration Attempts By Pakistan On The Rise

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a new dawn after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A as not even a single major terror-related incident has been reported neither from Valley nor from Jammu. Union Government on Tuesday reiterated its stance that terrorism is on a visible decline in Jammu and Kashmir. “The incidents of terrorist violence have declined after August 5, 2019. During the 115-day period from August 5, 2019, till November 27, 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from 12th April 2019 till 4th August 2019,” the Government said in its reply in Lok Sabha.

Read: MHA: 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers killed in J-K since August 5

While replying to Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Singh’s question, Union MoS GK Reddy said, “Jammu and Kashmir is affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Security Forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism as a result of which a large number of terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir in recent past.”

Read: PM Modi gave 'real freedom' to people of J-K: JKBJMM

The Government has also accepted that Pakistan is desperate to destabilize the State of Jammu and Kashmir and is continuously making attempts to push in trained terrorists onto Indian soil. “On the other hand, there has been an increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border. During the 88 day period from 5th August 2019 till October, 31, 2019 there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from May 9, 2019, till August 4, 2019. Correspondingly, estimated net infiltration has increased from 32 to 59 during the above period,” Government said.

Security forces have been keeping a strict vigil on the terrorist activities along the Line of Control as well as International Border. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh along with Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon on Tuesday reviewed the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley and visited the formations and units in the hinterland in South Kashmir where he was briefed by commanders on-ground regarding the operational and logistic preparedness.

Read:Not a single bullet fired in J-K since abrogation of special status: Satya Pal Malik

Read: 'BJP's acts shameful,' says Sonia Gandhi over J-K, Maharashtra and PSUs