J&K: Terrorist Attack Reported In Budgam On Independence Day; One Civilian Injured

As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day, terrorists, in an attempt to disrupt peace and harmony, hurled a grenade in the Gopalapora Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, Kashmir Zone police confirmed. The incident on August 15 evening left one civilian, identified as Karan Kumar Singh, injured.

The Kashmir Police Zone further stated that Singh has been rushed to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police and other security organisations have cordoned off the entire area while they hunt for the attackers.

Spike in incidents leading to India's Independence Day

In the last 48 hours, Kashmir has had four reported acts of terrorism. A grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker on Saturday. The grenade was thrown at a bunker on Ali Jan road in Eidgah which caused a minor splinter injury to one of the CRPF jawans. As per reports, one civilian was also injured.

Another grenade attack was reported in the Kulgam area of South Kashmir just hours after the above-mentioned attack in Srinagar.

On August 14, there was a brief encounter in the Srinagar Nowhatta neighbourhood as well. In those four events, one CRPF soldier and three other people, including two policemen, were hurt.