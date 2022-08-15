Last Updated:

J&K: Terrorist Attack Reported In Budgam On Independence Day; One Civilian Injured

Terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gopalapora Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, injuring one civilian, Kashmir Zone police informed.

Written By
Mihir Merchant
J&K

Image: PTI


As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day, terrorists, in an attempt to disrupt peace and harmony, hurled a grenade in the Gopalapora Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, Kashmir Zone police confirmed. The incident on August 15 evening left one civilian, identified as Karan Kumar Singh, injured. 

The Kashmir Police Zone further stated that Singh has been rushed to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police and other security organisations have cordoned off the entire area while they hunt for the attackers.

Spike in incidents leading to India's Independence Day

In the last 48 hours, Kashmir has had four reported acts of terrorism. A grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker on Saturday. The grenade was thrown at a bunker on Ali Jan road in Eidgah which caused a minor splinter injury to one of the CRPF jawans. As per reports, one civilian was also injured. 

READ | Independence Day 2022: From Delhi to Kashmir heavy security cover observed across country

Another grenade attack was reported in the Kulgam area of South Kashmir just hours after the above-mentioned attack in Srinagar.

On August 14, there was a brief encounter in the Srinagar Nowhatta neighbourhood as well. In those four events, one CRPF soldier and three other people, including two policemen, were hurt.

READ | Mehbooba Mufti politicises Independence Day fervour; mentions scrapped Kashmir flag
READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Multiple bore gunshots reported in Poonch's Balakot; probe underway
READ | Strikes, stone-pelting in Kashmir is now history: LG Sinha
READ | Jammu & Kashmir: IAF rescues 7 people trapped in flash floods in Ujh river of Kathua
First Published:
COMMENT