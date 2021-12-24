J&K: Terrorist Eliminated In Anantnag Encounter Identified As Belonging To Hizbul Outfit

A terrorist who was eliminated by Jammu and Kashmir security forces in the Anantnag encounter has been identified as Shehzad who belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. The deceased terrorist was also involved in a number of killings in the valley and he hailed from Kulgam district of J&K. As per the J&K Police officials, the gunfight broke out on early Friday at the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of South Kashmir.

Additionally, an AK-47 and one pistol have also been recovered from the slain terrorist along with his body.

Anantnag encounter

According to Republic Media Network's on-ground sources, a search and cordon operation was launched based on inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, which led to an encounter. The terrorists were given a chance to surrender, however, they opened fire on the J&K security personnel. Sources have also added that one more terrorist is trapped in the ongoing encounter.

Police official killed by terrorists in Anantnag

At one point where security forces have ramped up anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, police chief - IGP Kashmir along with SP Awantipora visited the residence of ASI of police who was targeted and killed in Bijbehara town of Anantnag on December 22. The officer, a resident of Awantipora, died while being shifted to a hospital in Srinagar. In another attack, a civilian was killed at Safakdal in downtown Srinagar.

The martyred police officer was identified as ASI Mohd Ashraf of PS Bijbehara.

Srinagar terrorist attack: Three police officers martyred, 14 injured

The cowardly act was carried out by the terrorists in Srinagar on December 13 that claimed the lives of three policemen and further injured 14 others. It is also said to be one of the major terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley since the recent targeted killings of migrant workers.

The ghastly attack took place when a Jammu and Kashmir police bus carrying personnel of the 9th Battalion to Zewan police camp was attacked by terrorists belonging to terror outfit Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed). Terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.