J&K: Terrorist Gunned Down By Security Forces Worked For Hizbul Mujahideen Terror Outfit

A terrorist killed during an encounter in the Shopian district on late Wednesday (June 23) has been identified as Sajjad Ahmad Bhatt who was working for Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist organization. The police gave the terrorist an opportunity to surrender however he fired which led to the encounter. The operation took place in Shirmal village of Shopian, 58 km from Srinagar.

Bhatt was active since September 2020 and was involved in several terror crimes, informed the police. After the encounter ended last night, the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar had Informed about the development, “one body of terrorist is visible at encounter spot.” Sources, on "specific inputs" about the presence of terrorists, said that a Cordon-and-Search-Operation (CASO) was launched by a joint team of SoG Shopian and Army’s 44 RR Rashtriya Rifles. During the searches, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, they said.

Civilian killed in Srinagar

A mobile shop owner identified as Umar Nazir Bhat of Kelashpora was killed in a terror attack in Srinagar. The victim received critical gunshots and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Senior police officers reached the spot and cordoned off the area while a search operation was initiated.

Pakistani smuggler gunned down, 27 Kg Of Heroin busted

On Wednesday (June 23) the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. With this, the BSF has also seized nearly 27 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 135 crores from the border area. The intruder who was shot by the force was said to be involved in smuggling drugs to India.

On Tuesday, June 22, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer was shot by terrorists as he was going to offer prayers in Srinagar's Menganwaji Nowgam area. Condemning this inhuman act of terrorists, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has said, "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Inspector Shri Parvaiz Ahmad Dar of J&K Police outside the mosque in Nowgam by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr".