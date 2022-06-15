J&K: Terrorist Involved In Banker Vijay Kumar's Murder Neutralised In Shopian Encounter

In a major development, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have neutralised two terrorists linked with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The forces killed the terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of J&K’s Shopian on Tuesday night. The forces have also avenged the targeted killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar as they gunned down terrorist Jan Mohammad Lone, who was involved in the attack.

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at the Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, was shot dead by terrorists on June 2. Kumar, who hailed from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, received a grievous gunshot as a terrorist walked into his office and opened fire. The attacker was later identified as Jan Mohammad, from the CCTV footage from the bank. Now, the killing has been avenged by the security forces as they gunned down the terrorist in an encounter.

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ltyIDWSGQj — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 14, 2022

The security forces avenged the death of the bank manager within 12 days of the killing. “One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in the recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police further informed that the second terrorist killed in the Shopian encounter has been identified as Tufail Ganai. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle and a pistol was recovered from the site of encounter,” the police informed.

Vijay Kumar killing

Terrorists on June 2 opened fire on a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Kulgam. The manager was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the terror incident, Republic had accessed the CCTV footage of the attack that showed the attacker firing inside the bank. Notably, the CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, showed how the terrorist arrived at the bank and did a recce before opening fire. As per the video, a terrorist, later identified as Jan Mohammad, walked into the bank and checked for security stationed inside before walking in with a pistol and shooting at the bank employee. The attack had come amid major protests against targeted killings and rising terrorism in the region.

Forces foil LeT-backed terror attack in Srinagar

As security forces continue to eliminate terror elements from Jammu and Kashmir and foil all the attempts of Pakistan to disturb peace in the Union Territory, J&K police on Tuesday neutralised two terrorists in an encounter operation that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar. One police personnel was reported injured in the counter-terror operation. In the counter-terror operation which broke out in Srinagar, police officials reported that Pakistan-based and LeT-backed terrorists were sent with an intention to attack the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD