J&K: Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian, Weapons Recovered

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday successfully neutralised a terrorist identified as Anayat Ashraf Dar after an encounter broke out in the Chitragam Kalan area in Keshwa village of Jammu and Kasmir's Shopian district on Wednesday evening. The encounter almost lasted the entire night, during which period the terrorist was given several opportunities to surrender. According to Kashmir Zone Police, he refused to surrender and was later killed in the encounter.

As per security officials, Anayat Ashraf, who was involved as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) responsible for helping terrorists, had fired on a civilian, Jeewer Hameed Bhat.

Last night recently active terrorist who was earlier an OGW & also involved in drugs, namely Anayat Ashraf Dar S/O Ashraf Dar R/O Keshwa Shopian fired upon a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and is still hospitalised. Anayat also used to threaten other (1/3) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 23, 2021

Later, the area was cordoned off and villagers under threat were evacuated. Upon receiving significant inputs, J&K Police launched a search operation and trapped the terrorist.

people in and around his village with his illegal acquired weapons. After thorough interrogation of several suspects after attack and input from sources, a CASO was launched at village Keshwa. While laying cordon he fired upon joint search party. All civilians in the (2/3) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 23, 2021

"One Pistol and ammunition were also recovered from his possession," Kashmir Police informed.

adjoining houses to target area were evacuated. He was offered to surrender for whole night, but he didn’t surrender. Later on, during encounter the said newly active terrorist got neutralised. One Pistol & ammunition were also recovered from his possession. (3/3)@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 23, 2021

It is important to mention here that security forces in the region launched a swift action within a few hours after the civilian was fired upon and neutralised the terrorist.

Terrorist activities in Shopian district

The incident comes just two months after a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in a similar overnight encounter in the Shopian district. Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, responsible not just for attacks on security forces but also for civilian killings, was neutralised by security forces in July. Apart from Akram, another terrorist was also killed at that time.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, had informed that the encounter operation was initiated on July 18 evening after receiving information about two terrorists hiding at a house in Shopian. During the anti-terror operation, terrorists were given a chance to surrender. Abu Akram had joined terror groups in 2017 after working as a J&K constable in 2010. After the completion of the operation, two AK-47 rifles and other incriminating materials were also recovered.

Separately, on June 21, three terrorists, including a commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) involved in the killing of policemen and civilians, were killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The encounter started after J&K police, Army, and CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Gund Brath, Sopore, following specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.