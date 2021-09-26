J&K: Terrorist Linked To Assassination Of BJP Leader Killed In Bandipora Encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out on Sunday, September 26, between the security forces and militants in the Watnira area of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, security forces recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition. A search operation was still underway.

Providing an update on the encounter operation, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ANI, "In a joint op, two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter. Both have been identified; one locally trained and one trained in Pakistan. One was involved in the killing of BJP leader late Waseem Bari". As per the officials, locals informed the security forces about two or three militants hiding in a house in the region.

BJP leader Wasim Bari killed by militants

In July 2020, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed, and brother Umar Bari were killed by the terrorists who fired from a short-range with a pistol. Though the family had a security cover of ten PSOs, none of them was around when the incident occurred. According to reports, their residence is very close to the Bandipora Police Station. Unfortunately, the BJP leader and his family succumbed to their injuries. Earlier, IGP Vijay Kumar had informed that two Lashkar terrorists were behind the attack and ten PSOs were arrested.

Following the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP Working President JP Nadda, BJP Secretary Ram Madhav had also expressed their grief and condolences.

Bandipora encounters

On August 3, an encounter broke out between security forces, and one terrorist identified as Babr Ali was killed in the Chandaji area of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Police and the Indian Army jointly carried out the operation. And on August 11, the security forces busted a hideout from the forest area of Kashmir's Badnipora. A huge cache of arms and ammunition including AK-47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades were recovered from the spot. It is pertinent to note that in recent oppressions the security forces have thwarted several terror activities with encounters and other missions, especially from the Bandipora district.

(Image: PTI/ANI)