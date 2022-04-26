J&K: Terrorist Tries Snatching CRPF Jawan's Gun By Throwing Chilly Powder In Face; Fails

A terrorist on Tuesday tried to snatch the rifle of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place in Anantnag's Reshi Bazar area. The personnel resisted and foiled the attempt.

According to reports, the terrorist threw chilly powder into the eyes of the CRPF personnel who was guarding the gate of a colony of Kashmiri Pandits. After the failed bid, the terrorist fled from the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched. The remnants of the powder could be clearly seen on the ground.

LeT deputy commander among 3 terrorists killed in J-K's Pulwama encounter

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a deputy commander of the banned outfit, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

The terrorists were identified as Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan (the deputy of LeT's top commander Basit), Natish Wani alias Haider, a resident of Srinagar's Khanyar and Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani (Pakistani terrorist).

Based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in Pulwama's Pahoo area, a search operation was launched by the security forces. During the search ops, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which received a strong retaliation leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, three LeT terrorists were killed. According to police, all the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in several terror cases,

Hazar was categorised terrorist. He was active since March 2021 and had several cases registered against him. "He was involved in killings of several police officers and civilians, including inspector Parvez in front of a mosque at Menganwari Nowgam in June 2021 and sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir near Khanyar police station in September 2021," the spokesman said.

Hazar, along with his associates, was also involved in an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's residence at Aribagh, Nowgam, in Srinagar. During the attack, one police personnel, Rameez Raja, attained martyrdom, Police said.