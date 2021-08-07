J&K: Terrorist With Links To LeT Killed, Another Nabbed From Budgam, Informs IGP Kashmir

The security forces on Saturday morning neutralised a terrorist with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and later nabbed another terrorist who escaped the encounter in the Mochwa area of Budgam. The terrorist was given a chance to surrender however he fired upon the forces triggering an encounter. After the terrorist was eliminated, security forces received additional inputs regarding another terrorist and swung into action to nab him, informed the Inspector-general of police, Vijay Kumar.

The IGP revealed that the presence of another terrorist was found through the diary of the deceased terrorist.

"Two terrorists were hiding there and police launched a search operation and in return, they were fired upon. One terrorist who died belonged to LeT and his name was Sakib Dar. We found a diary from him and upon reading it we found there is another militant and information regarding his location was written in that diary. The second terrorist was arrested in Khrew after he tried to run through a truck. A pistol & a grenade has been recovered from his possession. The truck driver also arrested," added IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Security beefed up ahead of Independence Day

Every terrorist activity in the valley region is being linked up with 75th Independence Day celebrations that India will celebrate soon and plans of drone attacks were earlier suspected. The security officials have become more vigilant with continuous drone citing, mysterious packages at the international border, and recovery of arms and ammunition. The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence bureau, and J&K police recently attended a meeting regarding alerts ahead of Independence Day. The meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

Earlier, in July, posters of three main terrorists including the longest survivor terrorist Jehangir Saroori aka Mohammad Amin Bhat, Riyaz Ahmed Hazai, and Mudassir Hussain whose movements were noticed by the intelligence were hung out on the streets to aware the valley citizens. To further ensure their arrest, a bounty of Rs 30 lakh has been announced on these terrorists. This was a part of the enhanced security before the Independence Day celebrations.