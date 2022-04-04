J&K: One Jawan Martyred As Terrorists Attack CRPF Personnel; Forces Conduct Search Ops

In a major development, there has been yet another attempt to attack the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Two CRPF personnel were shot at in Srinagar's Maisuma, and as per the latest reports, one CRPF jawan has been martyred. Both soldiers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Srinagar, J&K | One CRPF jawan injured in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, succumbs to his injuries in the hospital — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

After the terrorist attack, heavy security has been deployed at the site of the attack while the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF have launched a joint cordon and search operation. Sources have also informed that the CRPF was attacked by bike-borne terrorists. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention that Maisuma was one of the areas where former JKLF commander and terrorist Yasin Malik was active.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists shot at and injured two non-local persons in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. The police official added that they were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama in injured condition, where from Singh was referred to SHMS hospital in Srinagar.

"At about 7.15 pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons namely Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh -- both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Litter area of Pulwama," a police official said on Sunday.

J&K: Woman hurls petrol bomb at CRPF camp in Sopore

Earlier on March 29, an unidentified woman hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. The entire incident, which took place around 7 PM, was captured on CCTV cameras. Visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network showed a burqa-clad woman approaching the area where the CRPF personnel were stationed. Stopping on the road, she rummaged through her purse before hurling a petrol bomb toward the forces, following which she escaped. Some passersby were also seen scrambling to safety after the blast.

Meanwhile, CRPF personnel were seen using buckets of water to douse the fire. The incident took place near the State Bank of India (SBI) office close to CRPF's main chowk in Sopore. The security forces had cordoned off the area and a search operation was underway at the time. It was later revealed that the attacker is an Over Ground Worker (OGW).

Image: Republic/AP