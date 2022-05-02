J&K: Terrorists Attack CRPF Convoy In Pulwama's Larmo; Two Jawans Injured

Terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Detonator in the Larmo area of Awantipura in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. A joint team of Police and CRPF were conducting area domination in 02 BP bankers when the attack took place.

According to the sources, two CRPF officials of Kashmir have received minor injuries in the terrorist attack that took place on Monday evening. "A minor IED blast took place in the Larmo area of Tral Awantipora in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir," said IGP Vijay Kumar.

“A joint team of Police and CRPF were conducting area domination in 02 BP bankers when a minor IED blast took place in the Larmo area of Tral Awantipora of Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Two CRPF personnel got minor injuries. Our team is also retaliating. We have sent reinforcement along with senior officers. More details will be shared soon,” said IGP of Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Pulwama Attack

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated Jaish-e-Mohammed's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on April 9th.

The MHA said that Aurangzeb, who is the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar is a senior leader of the terror outfit and was involved in the gruesome Pulwama Attack that took place on February 14, 2019, when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora.

Aurangzeb has already been chargedsheeted along with his brother Masood Azhar in the Pulwama terror attack in August 2020 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In the 13,500-page chargesheet, Pakistani nationals Rouf Asgar Alvi, Ammar Alvi, Mohd Ismail, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mohd Kamran Ali, and Qari Yasir have also been named in the case.

Further, the MHA also accused the terrorist of indulging in anti-India terror activities on behalf of JeM. "Mohiuddin Aurangzeb looks after the JeM's fund collection activities from Pakistani nationals and routing the said fund to Kashmir in India. He is also involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir," the Ministry stated.

Image: Republic World