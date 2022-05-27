J&K: Terrorists Escape Brief Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora; Search Ops On

On May 27, after an initial brief exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists managed to escape from the encounter spot, informed Kashmir Zone Police. This came after Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Gundpora Rampora area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district. However, the security forces are trying to chase the terrorists across the Bandipora region.

Terrorists escape after brief encounter in Bandipora

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police informed, "After initial brief #encounter during cordon & search operation in Gundpora Rampora area of Bandipora, terrorists managed to escape from the spot. However, our team chasing them. Further details shall follow."

3 Pakistan-backed JeM Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter

On May 25, a chance encounter broke out at the Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla between security forces and terrorists, in which three Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were neutralised by the forces. Unfortunately, one Jammu and Kashmir police jawan Alfaz Maqsood attained martyrdom in this chance encounter.

Notably, the encounter was started at 10:30 AM on Wednesday in the Kreeri area of Baramulla and three JeM terrorists from Pakistan were killed in a joint operation of J&K police, Indian Amry's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF. According to J&K Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

Speaking to Republic Media Network about the encounter, IGP Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said, "3 JeM Pakistani terrorists were killed during the encounter. Our one Jawan has been martyred. There were inputs that the terrorists were going to carry out an attack and the encounter was a big success. They were active in the Gulmarg area for the last 3-4 months and we were having information about them. Till now 22 Pakistan terrorists are gunned down by security forces. Last year the number was 21."

The security forces later recovered steel bullets from Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were neutralised in an encounter at the Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla. According to reports, multiple steel bullets have been recovered from the shootout site from the terrorists. The bullets in question have inflicted damage to army vehicles and since they were bulletproof, the security forces were safeguarded from any injury.

Image: Republic World