J&K: Terrorists Fire At J&K Policeman In Srinagar, Search Op Underway To Nab Assailant

In another attempt to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists fired at a policeman at Aiwa Bridge on Ali Jan road of downtown Srinagar on Saturday. As per the preliminary information, a J&K policeman is critically wounded when some terrorists opened fire at him in Ali Jan's Aiwa bridge of J&K's Srinagar.

Immediately after the incident, the injured policeman was evacuated and transferred to the nearby hospital. As per the sources, the policeman is currently being treated at the hospital and he is responding to the treatment. It is significant to mention that the concerned area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Notably, the Ali Jan road is one of the busiest areas in downtown Srinagar where the policeman was attacked.

Terrorist nabbed in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday disclosed that an active terrorist of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit has been arrested by security forces in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district. The authorities further mentioned that the terrorist was nabbed with a heavy cache of arms and ammunition. As per top sources, the terrorist has been identified as Ishaq Shergojri who is said to have joined terror ranks in 2017. Further investigation is underway.

The arrest comes a day after the BSF on May 4 detected a Pakistani tunnel in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, said to be 900 metres away from the Pakistani post, Chaman Khurd.