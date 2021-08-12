J&K: Forces Avert Suicide Attack In Kulgam; 2 LeT Terrorists Still Trapped In A Building

As the exchange of fire between the secuirty forces and terrorists continue in J&K's Kulgam, Republic TV has learnt that 2 trapped Lashkr-e-Taiba terrorists are still alive. So far, 2 secuirty force personnels and 2 civilians have been injured from terrorists fire. Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has said that all precautions are being taken in order to ensure lesser colletral damage as the building in which the terrorists have taken shelter is huge.

In the latest development, the J&K secuirty forces in a joint encounter operation averted a major suicide attack on the Border Security Force (BSF). According to the latest reports, Pakistan terrorists are currently trapped in a 5-storey building in Kulgam and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) role is suspected in his terror attack.

As the Republic TV continues to report from the ground location in Kulgam, sources have informed that CRPF personnel has suffered a minor injuries. The encounter operation, which is currently underway inlcuded Kulgam SP and Kahsmir Valley IGP as well.

In a shocking incident, a moving convoy of Border Security Force (BSF) was attacked by terrorists on Thursday afternoon at around 2:50 pm in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam. According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Valley, Vijay Kumar, the terrorists had fired upon the BSF convoy. While informing that no injury has been reported so far, IGP Vijay Kumar said that the anti-terror operation is currently underway and the exchange of fire is still going on.

IGP Vijay Kumar said, "The terrorists who tried to attack a moving convoy of BSF, are currently trapped in a building. Fidayeen are foiled on the National Highway."

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists fire at BSF convoy in Kulgam

Giving out further details of the encounter operation currently underway between the J&K security forces and the terrorists, IGP Kumar said that after the reports of firing on BSF, reinforcement had immediately reached the incident location. "Senior officers of police, CRPF and the Indian Army are present at the spot," he added.

Terrorists fired upon BSF convoy in Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped. Exchange of Fire is going on. Reinforcement reached. Senior officers of police, CRPF & Army are present at the spot: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar to ANI



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/fhrnQXnWvY — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

It is important to note here that this terrorist attack on the moving BSF convoy comes at a time when the security in the valley has been heightened in view of Independence Day.

This is a developing story and further updates on the situation are awaited.

(Image: Republicworld.com)