J&K: Terrorists Fire Upon CRPF Vehicle In Pulwama's Tengpuna; No Casualties Reported Yet

In a shocking development, terrorists on Friday opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The incident took place in the Tengpuna area of the district. There was no loss of life or injury in the incident.

In a separate incident, two non-local labourers were injured in a terrorist firing in Srinagar's Nowgam area. Both of them have been shifted to hospital. A search operation has been initiated to nab the terrorists.

On reaching the spot after receiving information, Police officials learnt that terrorists had fired upon two outside labourers identified as Najamul-Islam and Anikul-Islam, both residents of West Bengal at Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. An investigation is under progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

2 Jaish suicide bombers, CISF officer killed in encounter in Jammu

The Security forces on Friday foiled an attempt by banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out a suicide attack after two suspected Pakistani terrorists were gunned down in Jammu. In the operation, one CISF officer died and nine security personnel were injured.

According to the initial probe, the two terrorists entered the outskirts of Jammu on Thursday after infiltrating from the international border in the RS Pura sector and were staying in a locality close to the Sunjwan Army camp.

"Last night, police and other forces were involved in an operation which culminated... As per reports, the two terrorists were part of JeM's suicide squad, launched from Pakistan and tasked with targeting a camp of the security forces or engaging... to inflict a lot of casualties," the DGP told reporters near the scene of the encounter.

The terrorists wearing suicide vests were equipped with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. The operation began around 4.25 am on Friday when the terrorists were the two terrorists, who were apparently moving towards the Army camp, were spotted by guards who were changing duties.

At the same time, a CISF bus carrying 15 personnel was leaving for the Jammu airport, The terrorists lobbed a grenade towards the bus and sprayed it with bullets, in which Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) SP Patel was martyred. The force retaliated effectively and neutralised the terrorists.