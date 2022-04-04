J&K: Terrorists Fire Upon Kashmiri Pandit Vendor In Shopian District

In a shocking development, terrorists on Monday fired upon a Kashmir Pandit shopkeeper and wounded him in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. After receiving immediate medical assistance, the person was referred to Srinagar for advance treatment.

The man, identified as Sonu Kumar Balijee of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. He was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Reportedly, Balijee was running a medical shop in his native village. Officials said Army and police personnel rushed to the village upon receiving the information regarding the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit vendor.

Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by terrorists in the Pulwama district. "Terrorists opened firing on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora this afternoon," the officials stated, adding that the duo were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

CRPF jawan martyred, another injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar

One CRPF personnel was martyred and another wounded in a terrorist attack in the Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday. The terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel, resulting in injuries to two jawans.

The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital, the officials revealed, adding that one jawan was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated to track down the assailants.

The incident evoked strong condemnation from mainstream political factions in the valley. "Unreservedly condemn the cowardly attack in Maisuma, Srinagar earlier in the day, in which one CRPF personnel lost his life. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Prayers for the swift recovery of the one injured," the National Conference tweeted.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and wrote, "Condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Maisuma this afternoon. This senseless violence doesn't yield anything apart from inflicting miseries on the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured."