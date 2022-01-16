J&K: Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Security Forces In Srinagar; Two Injured

Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in the Safakadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. In the incident, one police personnel and a civilian were reportedly injured. Terror group The Resistance Force (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The condition of the injured is said to be stable. They have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by the security forces.

On Saturday, a joint team of the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF recovered a 10 kg IED during a search operation in North Kashmir's Bandipora district. Following this, the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and defused it.

J&K: Security forces eliminate 2 terrorists in Kulgam

The security forces on January 10 neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in the Kulgam district. The forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora village after receiving information about the presence of terrorists. The cops also recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, from the encounter site.

13 terrorists killed in first 10 days of 2022

In a major success for the security forces, as many as 13 terrorists, including five foreign terrorists, were gunned down in eight encounters in the first 10 days of January. On January 5, three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists including a Pakistani national were neutralised in Pulwama in a joint operation by the J&K Police and the Army. Prior to that, three foreign terrorists and five local terrorists were gunned down in the Kashmir valley with zero collateral damage.

On January 3, wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was killed. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar called it a major victory for the security forces in the valley. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police official figures, 171 terrorists were neutralised in 2021.

