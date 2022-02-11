J&K: Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Security Officials In Bandipora; 1 Killed & 5 Injured

In a shocking development, terrorists In Jammu and Kashmir hurled a grenade at security forces in Bandipora district around 5 pm on Friday. Republic TV has learnt that a police official had lost his life and around 5 officers have been injured in the incident.

J&K Police officer lost his life in Bandipora attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has informed that the militants have hurled a grenade at the security forces posted on duty. Republic TV has learnt that near Bandipora’s Nishad Park area, terrorists have hurled a grenade at the security officials posted at the Naka, where the J&K Police and BSF were deployed. Both the forces have suffered grave injuries. The area has been cordoned off and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.



#BreakingOnRepublic | Grenade attack in J&K's Bandipora to target the armed forces; 5 injured in the attack



In the past, several such attacks have happened on the security officials stationed in the Bandipora region post which, massive operations were conducted by the security forces to wipe out the terrorists in the region.

Earlier, a policeman was martyred when terrorists fired upon him in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on Jan 29. J&K Police head constable Ali Mohammad was fired upon by terrorists at around 5.30 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in Anantnag's Bijbehara area, a police official said.

According to the report, the cop was on-leave when he was targeted. Mohammad was immediately shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

