J&K: Terrorists Hurl Grenade In Bijbehara, Open Fire At CRPF Party In Awantipora

After carrying out a grenade attack in Bijbehara, terrorists fired from a distance at a CRPF party in Charsoo Awantipora of South Kashmir on Thursday. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in the attack after terrorists lobbed a grenade at paramilitary forces in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, however. no loss was reported in Charsoo Awantipora.

Speaking to Republic TV, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range), Vijay Kumar said, “Terrorists are desperate and, on the run, and trying to attack whatever soft targets they come across. This year was successful because a lot of damage has been done to terror outfits in Kashmir as during anti-terror operations, we along with other security agencies were able to kill more than 200 terrorist and many of them surrendered which itself is another feather in our cap.”

There has been a spurt in grenade attack cases in the Kashmir Valley in recent months and the latest attack comes at a time when first-ever district development council (DDC) polls are going on in the union territory. On December 12, around 5.55 PM, terrorists hurled a grenade near the Sopore bus stand on the deployment of the forces, however, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. Two civilians received minor injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment.

On Dec 09, six civilians including a woman and a non-local were injured in a grenade attack in Singhpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Terrorists hurled a hand grenade towards a vehicle of 2nd battalion SSB at Singhpora in Pattan. However, it missed the intended target and exploded on the road causing injuries to six civilians.

On December 4, Independent DDC candidate from Sagam constituency Anees ul Islam Ganie was attacked by terrorists in his native village in Sagam area of Anantnag district. He was injured in small finger of his left hand and minor thigh injury.

Image Credits: PTI