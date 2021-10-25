J&K: Terrorists Hurl Grenades At Police Station In Pulwama, Target Security Forces

In a shocking development, a grenade was reportedly thrown at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. As per sources, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at the Kakpora police station in South Kashmir’s Pulwama in a bid to target security forces. However, the grenade exploded outside and there was no loss of life or injury in the attack. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details from the attack are awaited.

The grenade attacks come amid Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, the Home Minister visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he was briefed by the BSF ADG and other officials. Sources have revealed that the Pak-Terror-Tunnel Module through which the nation pushes terrorists onto the Indian soil was discussed. Shah also visited and inspected three Army Bunkers later in the day and met the families and the residents at the international border. The trip finds major significance as it is the first time Shah is visiting the UT since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Amit Shah meets kin of martyrs in J&K

The attack also comes amid the spate of targeted killings in the UT. As many as 11 civilians, including two teachers, a pharmacy owner, and five non-local labourers have been killed by terrorists in multiple attacks in the Valley in the month of October. On Saturday evening, the Union Home Minister met the families of the security personnel who were martyred while fighting terrorists. While offering his condolences to the families, Amit Shah assured every citizen of J&K that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government stood firmly by the people of the valley. A total of 700 people have been detained so far under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in relation to the recent terrorism in the valley.